Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 15,547 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.92. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 121.56%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

