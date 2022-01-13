General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

GM stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC grew its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

