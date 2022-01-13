Inspire Investing LLC Sells 66,381 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,716 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 66,381 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

