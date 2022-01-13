Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $64.89 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50,612 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Maximus were worth $64,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Maximus by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Maximus by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $77.53. 644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

