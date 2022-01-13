Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,992 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.56% of Cooper Companies worth $113,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

NYSE:COO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $420.82. 1,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.55. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $359.84 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

