WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report $255.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.72 million to $258.21 million. WNS reported sales of $224.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WNS by 68.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 2,588.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

WNS traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $89.75. 944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,529. WNS has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $91.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

