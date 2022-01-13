Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Reaches $0.0037

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $44,960.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00075719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.74 or 0.07624900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,709.92 or 1.00606763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00067967 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.