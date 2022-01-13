Enecuum Price Reaches $0.0572 on Top Exchanges (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and $253,428.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,526,339 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

