Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,875,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,838,000 after buying an additional 152,211 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.