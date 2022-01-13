Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.05 Billion Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,658,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,973 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.41% of Match Group worth $1,045,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 164.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $124.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.57. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.51 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

