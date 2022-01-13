Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 697 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 29.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $3,169,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.8% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $246,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB opened at $241.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.49.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.