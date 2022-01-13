JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Increased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 631.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.9% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 467,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,613,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,144 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.