Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $522.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.93.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

