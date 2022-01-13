Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stem alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $96,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $473,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,281 shares of company stock worth $7,694,724.

STEM stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 16,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,576. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $51.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.