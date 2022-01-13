Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Up to $21.99

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $22.85. Mattel shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 47,377 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

