Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.92. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 221,734 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADGI. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADGI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.