Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $24.41 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 580,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Corteva by 64.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,180 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Corteva by 19.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $18,166,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Corteva by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

