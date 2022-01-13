Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 504 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of VMware by 101.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.06. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

