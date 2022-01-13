NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 3,941 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $29,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

EQR opened at $90.98 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.54.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

