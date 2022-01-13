Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 303 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Advantage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Southern comprises 2.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.91. 55,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

