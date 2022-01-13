Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Sold by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 847,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $47.03.

