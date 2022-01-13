Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Sold by Financial Advantage Inc.

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Financial Advantage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 847,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $47.03.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.