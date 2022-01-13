Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.72

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRON shares. Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kronos Bio by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after buying an additional 1,186,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 318,839 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Kronos Bio by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 312,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kronos Bio by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 254,585 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

