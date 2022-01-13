ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.90

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.90 and last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 48892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.55 and its 200-day moving average is $132.16.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 250.9% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.