MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.84

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 48964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 99,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 740,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 206,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,140,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 141,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

