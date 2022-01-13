Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 390,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 253,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Rover Metals Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

