Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.82. The company had a trading volume of 52,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,072. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $121.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

