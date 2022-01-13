Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 20,351 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $256.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

