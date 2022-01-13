Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after buying an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 96.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,107,000 after buying an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8,193.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 333,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $57,961,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.23.

Equifax stock opened at $261.81 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

