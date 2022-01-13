Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 236 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,534,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

NYSE MSI opened at $256.85 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

