O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,142,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies comprises about 1.0% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $51,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

