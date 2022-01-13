Zacks: Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.