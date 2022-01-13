Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 88.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,896 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

LUV opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -904.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

