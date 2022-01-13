Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Globus Medical by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

NYSE:GMED opened at $71.94 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

