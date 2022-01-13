Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $764,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $1,932,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 878.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW opened at $307.14 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.07 and a 200-day moving average of $314.29.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,045 shares of company stock valued at $768,984,798 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, raised their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.06.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.