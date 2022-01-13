Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,048. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.10.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $156.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,268. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $170.95. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

