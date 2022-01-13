PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.40 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.08.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

