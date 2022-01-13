Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 391,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.88. 26,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

