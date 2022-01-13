Principal Street Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXC traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.40. 119,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,999. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

