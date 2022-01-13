VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after buying an additional 1,977,569 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,725,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,684,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

