Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after buying an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $429.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,046. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $353.82 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

