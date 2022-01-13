Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.80 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,913. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

