Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,406 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,460 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 31,144 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $532.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $615.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

