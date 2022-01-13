VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Position Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.87% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $76,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

