Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.08 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $350.22. The stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.48 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

