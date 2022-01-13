Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after buying an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth $74,464,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Progress Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,305,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.22. 598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

