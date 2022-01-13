Principal Street Partners LLC Has $18.17 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,126 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.20. 23,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,240. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

