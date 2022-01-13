Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COE. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in China Online Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Online Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in China Online Education Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Online Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of China Online Education Group from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of COE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,719. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.79. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

China Online Education Group Profile

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

