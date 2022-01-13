-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RenovoRx.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNXT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ RNXT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 95,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.