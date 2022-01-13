Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00328567 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00130569 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00084867 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002266 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002887 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

