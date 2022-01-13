Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

